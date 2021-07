Bishkek received 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. A representative of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, epidemiologist-immunologist Burul Asykbekova told at a briefing.

According to her, vaccination with AstraZeneca will begin today at the student polyclinic, Family Medicine Centers No. 1, 3, 5, 7, 15.

She added that vaccination with Sputnik V and Sinopharm also continue in the capital.

Azerbaijan handed over 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan.