COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?

The 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Azerbaijan will be distributed today. The Head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there are a lot of calls concerning this vaccine against coronavirus. «Everyone can get it, including those leaving the country and priority groups,» Gulbara Ishenapysova told.

AstraZeneca vaccine, like the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm, is two-component. It will be enough to vaccinate 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis.

According to Gulbara Ishenapysova, another batch of AstraZeneca is to be delivered within the framework of COVAX by the end of July.

Consumables have already arrived. In total, the country expects 2.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine within COVAX program.
