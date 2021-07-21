School destroyed during border conflict in Maksat village restored

«Secondary school in Maksat village, Batken region, is ready to welcome schoolchildren on September 1,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, who is now in the region, said.

According to the press service of the Government, he visited the village, where he got acquainted with the progress of restoration work, construction of residential buildings and social facilities that were damaged as a result of the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region on April 28-30.

«Financial issues have been resolved. Funds have been allocated. It is necessary not only to complete the construction of facilities, but also to resolve the infrastructure issue, including asphalting and lighting of the main streets,» Ulukbek Maripov said and added that residents should be provided with everything necessary for comfortable life.

The head of the Cabinet visited the border post in Maksat village, which was also damaged during the border conflict. Work is underway to restore the military facility.

Ulukbek Maripov visited the secondary school, which was destroyed during the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

Restoration of the school has been completed in full.

During his trip to Batken region, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers met with the population of Kulundu and Sada villages in Leilek district, where he listened to the problems of local residents.

Construction of a medical and obstetric center is at the completion stage, building of the territorial police department has been overhauled, the secondary school has been fully restored, construction of Seytek kindergarten for 100 children has been completed by 70 percent, a public reception has been built and commissioned in Maksat village.

In addition, construction of 10 residential buildings has been completed, 40 residential buildings have been completed by 70 percent. In total, 83 residential buildings will be built in Maksat village, Leilek district of Batken region.