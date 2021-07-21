Diabetes mellitus is not contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19

Coronavirus in patients with diabetes mellitus has more severe form, because they have weaker immunity, poor carbohydrate metabolism, often have concomitant pathologies, overweight. Director of the Endocrinological Center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Natalia Dobrynina announced at a briefing.

According to her, patients with type I and II diabetes mellitus have 3-4 times higher risk of hospitalization, a complicated course of the disease and adverse outcomes of the coronavirus infection compared with people without diabetes.

Natalia Dobrynina added that the patients should be vaccinated, this is one of the ways to acquire immunity. «There is no 100 percent evidence base that vaccination is completely safe for patients with diabetes, of course. But experts all over the world, our endocrinologists, are inclined to believe that patients over 18 years old should get vaccinated, because the risks of a severe course of the disease in unvaccinated people are higher,» she said.

Please consult your doctor before vaccination.

Indications for vaccination:

Patients over 65;

Patients with multiple vascular complications;

Patients with comorbid cardiovascular diseases;

Patients with stage 5 chronic kidney disease who are not receiving renal replacement therapy;

Dialysis patients;

Patients after kidney transplantation;

According to her, contraindications are severe allergic reactions, hypersensitivity to some components of the vaccines. «Vaccination can be postponed in case of labile diabetes, when there are sharp fluctuations in glycemia, acidosis and etc. Patient can be vaccinated after the fluctuations are brought under control,» she added.

«It is recommended to conduct self-monitoring of glycemia after vaccination and, if necessary, adjust the doses of insulin used,» she said.