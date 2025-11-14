Increase in number of children with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan

The number of children with diabetes in Kyrgyzstan is growing: in 2024 alone, more than 1,200 young patients, including children under five, were under observation. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, this highlights the need for continuous improvement of medical care and the introduction of modern technologies.

As part of the development of its pediatric endocrinology service, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare is actively implementing modern diabetes management methods. Thanks to humanitarian support from Basel company, the endocrinology department received modern continuous glucose monitoring systems, which allow for more accurate blood sugar control and the prevention of complications.

In the near future, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare plans to expand the use of insulin pump therapy—a technology that makes treatment more comfortable, safe, and effective for children.

The center’s main goal is to provide children with diabetes with timely, high-quality, and modern medical care, as well as to raise awareness among parents and the public about the importance of early detection and proper treatment of this disease.

In total, 90,000 patients with diabetes are registered in Kyrgyzstan, 19,000 of whom are in Bishkek.