18:23
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Increase in number of children with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan

The number of children with diabetes in Kyrgyzstan is growing: in 2024 alone, more than 1,200 young patients, including children under five, were under observation. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, this highlights the need for continuous improvement of medical care and the introduction of modern technologies.

As part of the development of its pediatric endocrinology service, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare is actively implementing modern diabetes management methods. Thanks to humanitarian support from Basel company, the endocrinology department received modern continuous glucose monitoring systems, which allow for more accurate blood sugar control and the prevention of complications.

Related news
Diabetes rates rising in Kyrgyzstan
In the near future, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare plans to expand the use of insulin pump therapy—a technology that makes treatment more comfortable, safe, and effective for children.

The center’s main goal is to provide children with diabetes with timely, high-quality, and modern medical care, as well as to raise awareness among parents and the public about the importance of early detection and proper treatment of this disease.

In total, 90,000 patients with diabetes are registered in Kyrgyzstan, 19,000 of whom are in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/350987/
views: 88
Print
Related
Diabetes rates rising in Kyrgyzstan
Over 84,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with diabetes
More than 84,000 patients with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to conduct diabetic retinopathy screening
About 73,000 Kyrgyzstanis suffer from diabetes
Kyrgyzstan receives year’s supply of Protaphane insulin
Large batch of insulin to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by July 30
Insulin delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Lack of insulin: Life-saving drug to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in June
New three-year WHO project launched in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
14 November, Friday
17:59
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekis...
17:54
Increase in number of children with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:48
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
17:39
Kyrgyzstani takes first place at FIDE World Amateur Championships
17:23
Scheme to supply expired food to military units uncovered in Kyrgyzstan