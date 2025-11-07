18:49
Over 84,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with diabetes

More than 84,000 people in Kyrgyzstan have been officially diagnosed with diabetes — a figure that is ten times lower than the estimated actual number of cases. The Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry notes that a significant part of patients does not receive proper treatment or are unaware of their diagnosis.

Many develop severe complications such as diabetic retinopathy, kidney failure requiring dialysis, and vascular damage to the lower limbs that often leads to amputations. Government spending on diabetes-related complications — dialysis alone — exceeds 2 billion soms annually.

«The global experience shows that despite concerns about raising prices for sugary drinks and a possible decline in demand, there’s no reason to worry. When people buy less soda, they tend to choose water, juices, and fruit drinks — healthier alternatives,» the ministry stated.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov previously raised the issue of diabetes. «Diabetes is a scourge, and it’s affecting younger people. We spend billions of soms on treatment and premature disability,» he said, emphasizing that sugar-sweetened beverages should be more expensive in Kyrgyzstan.
