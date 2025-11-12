Diabetes rates rising in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has 90,000 registered diabetes patients, with 19,000 of them in Bishkek. Bermet Karymshakova, an endocrinologist at Family Medicine Center No. 6, reported on Birinchi Radio.

According to Karymshakova, these figures reflect only the tip of the iceberg, meaning the actual number of people with diabetes is likely much higher than official statistics indicate.

«Diabetes is a widespread endocrine disorder. It can be described as a pandemic spreading exponentially. This chronic disease is characterized by elevated blood glucose levels and manifests in symptoms such as dry mouth, excessive thirst, frequent urination, weight loss or gain, reduced visual acuity, tingling, burning, or a prickling sensation in the hands and feet. Older adults may also experience skin itching,» Bermet Karymshakova explained.

She noted that over 90 percent of patients have type 2 diabetes, which often presents milder or hidden symptoms, or sometimes none at all, highlighting the importance of blood glucose testing.

World Diabetes Day is on November 14.

In Bishkek, a diagnostic campaign will take place at Asia Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where visitors can have their blood glucose and blood pressure measured and receive consultations from endocrinologist, cardiologist, gastroenterologist, and gerontologist.