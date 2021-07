The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed an illegal mining farm in Naryn city. Press center of the state committee reported.

«It has been found out that a citizen organized illegal mining of cryptocurrency in a private house with installation of 118 units. To hide the activity, he disguised the mining farm, and also made noise insulation and ventilation of its location,» the statement says.

The State Committee for National Security is working to identify all those involved in the illegal activities. Investigation is underway.