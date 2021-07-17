16:40
USD 84.78
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.14
English

Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek

Regular meeting of topographic working groups of government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan took place in Bishkek. Press service of the Government reported.

«In accordance with the agreement reached by the parties, a regular meeting of topographic working groups of government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Bishkek on July 12-17. A corresponding protocol was signed following the meeting,» the statement says.

The parties agreed to hold another meeting on the territory of Tajikistan.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to document the project border line between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan from border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141.
link: https://24.kg/english/201503/
views: 115
Print
Related
Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness of public diplomacy
Trial of detained Kyrgyzstanis to begin in Tajikistan this week
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today
Tajik border guards detain serviceman of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov comments on results of meeting with Emomali Rakhmon
Sadyr Japarov in Tajikistan: Number of documents signed
Situation at border: Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon discuss important issue
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon to hold official negotiations
Popular
Tokyo Olympics to be held without parade of athletes Tokyo Olympics to be held without parade of athletes
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban
COVID-19 vaccination: Can foreigner get vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccination: Can foreigner get vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan?
17 July, Saturday
15:54
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan...
14:02
Tragedy in Aksy: Search for five-year-old child continues
13:58
New Public Service Center opened in Kara-Suu town
13:54
Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities
13:42
Film from Kyrgyzstan wins special prize at Film Festival in Malaysia