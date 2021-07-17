Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek

Regular meeting of topographic working groups of government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan took place in Bishkek. Press service of the Government reported.

«In accordance with the agreement reached by the parties, a regular meeting of topographic working groups of government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Bishkek on July 12-17. A corresponding protocol was signed following the meeting,» the statement says.

The parties agreed to hold another meeting on the territory of Tajikistan.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to document the project border line between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan from border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141.