Situation in Afghanistan discussed in С5 + 1 format in Tashkent

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic took part in the regular C5 + 1 meeting (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the USA), which is being held in Tashkent city (Uzbekistan). Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The main topic was the situation in Afghanistan against the background of the withdrawal of coalition troops from the territory of this country. The Kyrgyz side expressed concern about cross-border threats emanating from Afghanistan. Representatives of the delegation noted their readiness to provide all possible assistance in the settlement of the conflict, the basis of which should be, first of all, the intra-Afghan dialogue.

The parties also discussed the topic of overcoming the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, including the issue of equitable distribution of vaccines among states and cooperation in the field of food security.

The participants agreed to continue developing cooperation in the field of economy and security as a means of promoting stability and countering threats emanating from Afghanistan.