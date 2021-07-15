15:40
Judge Janyl Mambetaly, who convicted Sadyr Japarov, dismissed from office

Judge of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Janyl Mambetaly, who sentenced Sadyr Japarov to a prison term, has been relieved of her post. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Parliament Anarbek Kalmatov, Janyl Mambetaly leaves the post of judge of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic at her own request.

The judge herself did not come to Parliament.

«She didn’t want to come. This is her choice,» Anarbek Kalmatov said.

In 2017, the judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Emil Kaiypov, sentenced ex-deputy of the Parliament Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a high security prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. The future president was convicted under Article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Janyl Mambetaly previously worked as a judge of the Bishkek City Court. Answering the question of the deputy Iskhak Masaliev, she stated that she had made a legal decision in the case against Sadyr Japarov, supporting the verdict of the first instance.

«Nobody gave me any orders. The verdict was made on the basis of the case materials,» Janyl Mambetaly said.
