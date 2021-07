Korea has refused to provide Kyrgyzstan with AstraZeneca vaccine. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

AstraZeneca was supposed to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May of this year from India within the framework of COVAX mechanism, but India refused to supply it.

«Korea also refused, we are expecting 218,000 doses from Switzerland in August,» the official said.