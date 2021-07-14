16:37
Foreigner trying to organize subversion in Kyrgyzstan arrested

Member of an international terrorist organization tried to organize a subversion in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Activities of a citizen of one of the countries, who planned to organize subversive actions, were neutralized in the course of counter-terrorism measures.

He, being an active member of Jamaat Tawhid wal Jihad international terrorist organization, arrived in Kyrgyzstan from the zone of armed conflict and was recruiting like-minded people.

The SCNS continues to identify and suppress the activities of members and supporters of international terrorism on the territory of the country.
