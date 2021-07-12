18:45
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis

Statement about insistence by the Chinese side on vaccination of 70 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan is a fake. The Embassy of China in Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The PRC government adheres to the principle «people’s lives above all» and actively promotes vaccination within the country. Considering non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries as a universally recognized principle of international relations, the Chinese side will not and cannot put forward any demand to other states to vaccinate the population,» the Embassy said.

The diplomatic mission added that the statement by the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Kiyalbek Mukashev that the reason for the low level of freight traffic through the checkpoints on the Chinese-Kyrgyz border is the requirement of the Chinese side to vaccinate 70 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan is not true.

«In order to increase the volume of freight traffic through the checkpoint amid the pandemic, the Chinese side has taken a number of effective measures, used large human and material resources, as a result of which the conditions for cargo transportation have significantly improved and the capacity of goods throughput has increased. The Chinese side is ready, together with the Kyrgyz side, to continue making efforts to further improve functioning of the Chinese-Kyrgyz checkpoints,» the Embassy added.
link: https://24.kg/english/200863/
views: 77
Print
Related
Kiyalbek Mukashev: China insists on vaccination of 70 percent of population
Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near future
China offers option to speed up passage of goods
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party
China to send to Kyrgyzstan 40,000 tons of flour, 20,000 tons of sugar and oil
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of China Xi Jinping on his birthday
Kyrgyzstan-China border to be temporarily closed
Sadyr Japarov to visit Beijing at invitation of Xi Jinping
China to provide food and grant assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Zhyldyz Bakashova meets with Ambassador of China Du Dewen
Popular
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security
12 July, Monday
18:08
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70...
17:48
World Bank to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
17:33
Eduard Kubatov awarded Golden Order for climbing Mount Everest
17:21
Trial of detained Kyrgyzstanis to begin in Tajikistan this week
16:53
COVID-19: Cabinet of Ministers considers development of tourism industry