Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis

Statement about insistence by the Chinese side on vaccination of 70 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan is a fake. The Embassy of China in Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The PRC government adheres to the principle «people’s lives above all» and actively promotes vaccination within the country. Considering non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries as a universally recognized principle of international relations, the Chinese side will not and cannot put forward any demand to other states to vaccinate the population,» the Embassy said.

The diplomatic mission added that the statement by the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Kiyalbek Mukashev that the reason for the low level of freight traffic through the checkpoints on the Chinese-Kyrgyz border is the requirement of the Chinese side to vaccinate 70 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan is not true.

«In order to increase the volume of freight traffic through the checkpoint amid the pandemic, the Chinese side has taken a number of effective measures, used large human and material resources, as a result of which the conditions for cargo transportation have significantly improved and the capacity of goods throughput has increased. The Chinese side is ready, together with the Kyrgyz side, to continue making efforts to further improve functioning of the Chinese-Kyrgyz checkpoints,» the Embassy added.