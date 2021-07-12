COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Osh city

The Republican Health Promotion Center announced list of temporary vaccination centers in Osh city.

According to it, the Family Medicine Center of Osh city, branches of the Family Medicine Centers No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, health centers of the Osh State University and the airport — aviation town vaccinate against COVID-19.

The vaccine is available at medical and obstetrical stations Almalyk, Sulaiman-Too, Ozgur, Pyatiletka, Sai, Orke, Teeke, Arek, Toloikon, Zhapalak, as well as in schools named after Gagarin and Gorky, in Frunze and Central markets, Globus, Frunze trade centers.

The exact addresses of vaccination centers in the city of Osh and Osh region can be found here.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. Vaccination against COVID-19 is being carried out in all regions of the country.