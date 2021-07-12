Kyrgyzstan to purchase 1.25 million more doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Kyrgyzstan will purchase 1.25 million more doses of Sinopharm vaccine. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova said at a briefing.

According to her, the issue is being worked out. Zhyldyz Bakashova noted that the vaccine could be delivered to country by the end of July.

«For the herd immunity to develop, it is necessary to vaccinate up to 70 percent of the country’s population — this is about 2.7 million people,» she said.

Zhyldyz Bakashova reminded that 1.2 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kyrgyzstan the day before. «Mass vaccination against coronavirus began in Kyrgyzstan on July 11. First of all, priority groups will be vaccinated: health workers, social workers, law enforcement officers, people over 65, and so on. But anyone over 18 years old can get vaccinated,» she said.