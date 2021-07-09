20:28
USD 84.80
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.13
English

Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today

Situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region is stable. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In connection with the complex mountainous terrain in the area, the body of the soldier Khusnidin Khozhiev will be delivered through the territory of Tajikistan today. He died during a shootout on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

«The Tajik servicemen detained only one border guard, the issue of his return is being discussed during negotiations between the border representatives of the two states. Colonel Kursanbek Bektashov, the Chief of the General Staff — the First Deputy Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security left for Batken region in order to coordinate actions of law enforcement agencies at the state border,» the state service said.

Earlier it was reported that Tajik border guards detained a serviceman of Kyrgyzstan.

The shootout took place between the servicemen of the border departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border yesterday at about 17.00.

According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the equestrian border guard detachment was suddenly attacked by the border guards of Tajikistan. Shootout occurred between the servicemen.
link: https://24.kg/english/200538/
views: 55
Print
Related
Tajik border guards detain serviceman of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov comments on results of meeting with Emomali Rakhmon
Sadyr Japarov in Tajikistan: Number of documents signed
Situation at border: Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon discuss important issue
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon to hold official negotiations
Visit to Tajikistan: Sadyr Japarov dines with Emomali Rahmon
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Dushanbe
Tajik military detain and rob human rights defender from Kyrgyzstan
The Hague court should investigate military aggression of Tajikistan
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
9 July, Friday
20:17
Sewing workshop burns down in Voenno-Antonovka village Sewing workshop burns down in Voenno-Antonovka village
20:11
Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today
18:48
Turkish businessmen invited to invest in energy and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
18:39
President signs regulation on simplified acquisition of Kyrgyz citizenship
17:28
Tajik border guards detain serviceman of Kyrgyzstan