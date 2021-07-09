Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today

Situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region is stable. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In connection with the complex mountainous terrain in the area, the body of the soldier Khusnidin Khozhiev will be delivered through the territory of Tajikistan today. He died during a shootout on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

«The Tajik servicemen detained only one border guard, the issue of his return is being discussed during negotiations between the border representatives of the two states. Colonel Kursanbek Bektashov, the Chief of the General Staff — the First Deputy Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security left for Batken region in order to coordinate actions of law enforcement agencies at the state border,» the state service said.

Earlier it was reported that Tajik border guards detained a serviceman of Kyrgyzstan.

The shootout took place between the servicemen of the border departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border yesterday at about 17.00.

According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the equestrian border guard detachment was suddenly attacked by the border guards of Tajikistan. Shootout occurred between the servicemen.