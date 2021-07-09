17:26
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss construction of schools

Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Bolotbek Kupeshev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolai Udovichenko. Press service of the ministry reported.

The main topic of the meeting was the construction, creation and functioning of joint Kyrgyz-Russian educational organizations with Russian language of instruction in Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of expanding cooperation between higher education institutions of the two countries, increasing the number of quotas for study of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at leading Russian universities, as well as interaction in matters of cultural education of the young people.

Following the meeting, they agreed to make joint efforts to develop and strengthen bilateral relations in the field of education and science.
