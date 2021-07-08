Situation in Afghanistan: Kyrgyzstan to interact within CSTO

Kyrgyzstan is stepping up intelligence work in connection with the situation in Afghanistan. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the countries of Central Asia are preparing for external threats.

«Refugees from Afghanistan may soon find themselves on our territory. Against the backdrop of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, efforts to ensure national security are stepped up. If Tajikistan asks for help to protect its borders, Kyrgyzstan will interact within the CSTO, because the issue concerns us too,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security also added that citizens from Central Asia who previously participated in armed conflicts in Syria and Iraq return to their homeland.