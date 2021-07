A school for 150 students was built in Buguchu village, Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Architecture Agency reported.

According to it, an educational building, a sports hall with a gallery, a catering unit, an assembly hall, as well as equipped classes of chemistry, labor, physics and ICT have been built there. The building has all the necessary conditions, equipment and furniture for a full-fledged educational process.

Construction of the educational institution began in November 2019; the estimated cost is $ 690,063.