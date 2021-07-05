Azattyk's YouTube channel gets Gold Play Button

The YouTube channel of Azattyk radio received the Gold Play Button. The radio’s website says.

On their channel, journalists publish interesting video stories and investigations. Particularly popular were such videos as «Korustundogu corruption» (corruption in the cemetery), «Bazhydagy millionondor» (millions at customs), «Banditter baiyrlagan Osh» (Osh inhabited by bandits) and others.

Documentaries, news and analytical programs and special videos are available on the YouTube channel of the radio.

The Azattyk’s channel on YouTube was created in 2010.

There are currently five kinds of YouTube buttons — silver, gold, diamond, ruby ​​and red diamond buttons.