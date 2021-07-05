15:21
COVID-19: 7,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available in Bishkek

Only 7,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are available in Bishkek. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, the same vaccine is available in several regions of the republic, in particular, 1,300 doses — in Osh city, 260 — in Chui region, 970 — in Osh region, and 1,700 — in Jalal-Abad region.

According to the Ministry of Health, 121,600 people have been vaccinated in the republic as of July 5, including with the second dose — 81,100.

Only Sputnik V is available for vaccination against coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic now. Delivery of Sinopharm vaccine is expected, but officials can not announce an exact date.
