Sadyr Japarov congratulates Joseph Biden on Independence Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the President of the United States of America Joseph Robinette Biden on the national holiday — the U.S. Independence Day. Press service of the head of state reported.

«On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on the U.S. national holiday — the Independence Day. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for lifting visa restrictions once you have been elected the President of the United States. I am convinced that friendly relations between the two countries will become a good basis for the development of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as multilateral interaction within the framework of international organizations. I also assure that Kyrgyzstan will continue to work on strengthening and expanding cooperation with the United States,» the text says.

Sadyr Japarov wished Joseph Biden good health and success in his work, and the people of the United States — peace and prosperity.