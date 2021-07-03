11:13
USD 84.78
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.15
English

Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 1.9 million for month

In April 2021, migrants have transferred $ 216.2 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 1.9 million more than in March. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

For four months of this year, migrants have transferred $759.1 million to the country. This is $225.2 million less than in 2020.

Russia accounts for more than 97 percent of remittances — $740.89 million. Other $4.27 million was transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $10.63 million — from the United States.

Following the results of April 2021, an outflow of funds of $46.2 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $44.5 million. The outflow is estimated at $169.1 million for four months.

The net inflow of remittances in January — April 2021 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $590 million.

At year-end 2020, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,377.16 billion. At least $ 488.23 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,888.93 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/199774/
views: 94
Print
Related
Foreign Affairs Ministry comments on death of Kyrgyzstani in the Czech Republic
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches official website for migrants
Russia not to extend easing of requirements for migrants from Kyrgyzstan
Five illegal migrants discovered during raid in Talas region
Over 83,000 children of migrants registered in Kyrgyzstan
EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants
Member of Parliament offers to insure life and health of migrants
Kyrgyz migrants oppose transfer of some land to Uzbekistan
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 25.6 million for month
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing thanks to remittances
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill
Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued
3 July, Saturday
10:52
President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pak...
10:44
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 1.9 million for month
10:28
U.S. Government recognizes increasing efforts to address trafficking in persons
10:19
Aliza Soltonbekova: Persons with disabilities continue to face barriers
09:57
14,182 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,127 - in serious condition
2 July, Friday
19:00
Health Ministry discusses opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital