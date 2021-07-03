Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 1.9 million for month

In April 2021, migrants have transferred $ 216.2 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 1.9 million more than in March. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

For four months of this year, migrants have transferred $759.1 million to the country. This is $225.2 million less than in 2020.

Russia accounts for more than 97 percent of remittances — $740.89 million. Other $4.27 million was transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $10.63 million — from the United States.

Following the results of April 2021, an outflow of funds of $46.2 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $44.5 million. The outflow is estimated at $169.1 million for four months.

The net inflow of remittances in January — April 2021 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $590 million.

At year-end 2020, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,377.16 billion. At least $ 488.23 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,888.93 billion.