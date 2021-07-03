U.S. Government recognizes increasing efforts to address trafficking in persons in Kyrgyzstan. U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reports.

On July 1, the U.S. Department of State released the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, an annual report that highlights progress and setbacks in addressing human trafficking across the globe.

This year’s report acknowledged increasing efforts of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to address trafficking in persons in 2020 and upgraded the country to Tier 2.

These efforts included:

Completion of a draft TIP National Action Plan;

Establishment of a platform for 13 government agencies and civil society organizations to draft new standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Referral Mechanism to identify, and provide services to, trafficking victims;

Reassessment of hundreds of criminal cases, leading to the reinstatement of several TIP investigations;

Repatriation of dozens of vulnerable Kyrgyz children from potentially exploitative circumstances in armed conflict zones;

Development of a mobile application and helpline for victims of human trafficking;

Dissemination of the 100 Days Against TIP national awareness campaign; and

TIP trainings for social workers, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges.

While the efforts of the Government of Kyrgyzstan were substantial in 2020, more work must be done to prosecute TIP perpetrators, protect victims, and prevent trafficking in order for the Kyrgyz Republic to meet the minimum standards for progress towards the elimination of TIP in the coming years.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to the Kyrgyz Republic Brian Stimmler noted, «The United States is committed to fighting human trafficking and ending modern day slavery. We are encouraged by efforts made by the Kyrgyz Republic over the last year, and applaud the country’s upgrade to tier 2. We hope that this year Kyrgyz trafficking victims will be able to see justice served, and their traffickers convicted and jailed for their crimes.»

The Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP Report) is the U.S. government’s principal diplomatic tool to engage foreign governments on human trafficking. The report includes recommendations for the Kyrgyz Republic based on international best practices.