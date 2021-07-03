11:13
USD 84.78
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.15
English

U.S. Government recognizes increasing efforts to address trafficking in persons

U.S. Government recognizes increasing efforts to address trafficking in persons in Kyrgyzstan. U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reports.

On July 1, the U.S. Department of State released the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, an annual report that highlights progress and setbacks in addressing human trafficking across the globe.

This year’s report acknowledged increasing efforts of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to address trafficking in persons in 2020 and upgraded the country to Tier 2.

These efforts included:

  • Completion of a draft TIP National Action Plan;
  • Establishment of a platform for 13 government agencies and civil society organizations to draft new standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Referral Mechanism to identify, and provide services to, trafficking victims;
  • Reassessment of hundreds of criminal cases, leading to the reinstatement of several TIP investigations;
  • Repatriation of dozens of vulnerable Kyrgyz children from potentially exploitative circumstances in armed conflict zones;
  • Development of a mobile application and helpline for victims of human trafficking;
  • Dissemination of the 100 Days Against TIP national awareness campaign; and
  • TIP trainings for social workers, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges.

While the efforts of the Government of Kyrgyzstan were substantial in 2020, more work must be done to prosecute TIP perpetrators, protect victims, and prevent trafficking in order for the Kyrgyz Republic to meet the minimum standards for progress towards the elimination of TIP in the coming years.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to the Kyrgyz Republic Brian Stimmler noted, «The United States is committed to fighting human trafficking and ending modern day slavery. We are encouraged by efforts made by the Kyrgyz Republic over the last year, and applaud the country’s upgrade to tier 2. We hope that this year Kyrgyz trafficking victims will be able to see justice served, and their traffickers convicted and jailed for their crimes.»

The Trafficking in Persons Report (TIP Report) is the U.S. government’s principal diplomatic tool to engage foreign governments on human trafficking. The report includes recommendations for the Kyrgyz Republic based on international best practices.
link: https://24.kg/english/199772/
views: 119
Print
Related
US Secretary of State, Tajik Foreign Minister discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue
Sadyr Japarov thanks USA for help in fight against pandemic
Baktybek Amanbaev becomes new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
USA disappointed at release of organized crime boss Raimbek Matraimov
Provocation at rally for Interior Minister's resignation: US Embassy's statement
MP asks US Embassy to help return runaway officials to Kyrgyzstan
New Constitution: U.S. urges Kyrgyzstan to heed OSCE/ODIHR recommendations
U.S. Embassy comments on extradition of Askarbek Shadiev
U.S. praises repatriation of 79 Kyrgyz children from Iraq
2020 named deadliest year in U.S. history due to COVID-19
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill
Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued
3 July, Saturday
10:52
President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pak...
10:44
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 1.9 million for month
10:28
U.S. Government recognizes increasing efforts to address trafficking in persons
10:19
Aliza Soltonbekova: Persons with disabilities continue to face barriers
09:57
14,182 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,127 - in serious condition
2 July, Friday
19:00
Health Ministry discusses opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital