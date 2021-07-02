COVID-19: Vaccination centers could be opened in shopping malls in Bishkek

Vaccination centers could be opened in shopping malls in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the issue is being worked out with epidemiologists, doctors, in order the process to meet the standards of vaccination rooms.

«We are visiting the shopping malls to see whether they are suitable, because there are certain conditions to meet all the requirements. There must be separation, the area must allow separating the waiting areas, doctor’s examination, registration, vaccination areas so that a person can be under the supervision of a doctor for 30 minutes after vaccination. In addition, the room should be well ventilated,» she said.

It was reportedly decided to vaccinate the citizens in the markets in Osh city.