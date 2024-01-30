15-storey shopping center to be built in center of Bishkek

A 15-storey shopping center will appear in the center of Bishkek. The City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, a two-story building on Abdrakhmanov Street near the intersection with Toktogul Street was fenced.

«Based on the received application, in accordance with the regulation «On the order of issuing documents for designing, construction and other changes of real estate objects and assessment of compliance of commissioned completed construction objects in the Kyrgyz Republic», approved by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 114 of August 6, 2021, an architectural and town-planning conclusion dated September 4, 2023 for the development of the project: 15-storey business center with a store, cafe and underground parking lot on 166, Abdrakhmanov Street has been drawn up,» the City Hall reported.