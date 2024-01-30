11:54
USD 89.32
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.99
English

15-storey shopping center to be built in center of Bishkek

A 15-storey shopping center will appear in the center of Bishkek. The City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, a two-story building on Abdrakhmanov Street near the intersection with Toktogul Street was fenced.

«Based on the received application, in accordance with the regulation «On the order of issuing documents for designing, construction and other changes of real estate objects and assessment of compliance of commissioned completed construction objects in the Kyrgyz Republic», approved by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 114 of August 6, 2021, an architectural and town-planning conclusion dated September 4, 2023 for the development of the project: 15-storey business center with a store, cafe and underground parking lot on 166, Abdrakhmanov Street has been drawn up,» the City Hall reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/285355/
views: 168
Print
Related
Management of Bereket market complexes accused of fraud
Two-story shopping center to be built in Katran village for 13 million soms
COVID-19: Vaccination centers could be opened in shopping malls in Bishkek
Shopping centers, supermarkets in Bishkek allowed to work until 21.00
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
MPs demand to check shopping centers in Bishkek after Kemerovo tragedy
Shopping centers in Bishkek violate fire safety rules
Caravan shopping center to work as usual, despite sale
Shopping center of former mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev to be privatized
Popular
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000 Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 11.7 million rubles and $110,000
30 January, Tuesday
11:53
Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue
11:41
Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov dismissed from post of TSUM’s head
11:37
Investments in Central Asia are political in nature - Josep Borrell
10:46
Emergencies Ministry receives 25 large tents for 4.7 million soms from UNICEF
10:37
Sadyr Japarov will run for second term - Baisalov about presidential elections