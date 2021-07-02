Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan has recognized vaccination documents (certificates) of several countries. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The ministry reminded that when entering Kyrgyzstan, it is necessary to show the negative result of a PCR test conducted within 72 hours, or a document (certificate) certifying vaccination against coronavirus infection COVID-19.

List of states: Great Britain;

Hungary;

Qatar;

Israel;

Georgia;

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;

The United Arab Emirates;

The Republic of Korea;

Poland;

San Marino;

Kazakhstan;

Uzbekistan;

Russia;

Romania;

The United States of America;

Turkey;

Germany;

France;

Switzerland;

European Union (certificate issued by the Medical Service of the Union in Brussels, Belgium).

The ministry added that the list may be changed as the certificates of other foreign countries are recognized.