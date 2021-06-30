Reconstruction of villages: Officials leave for Batken region

Members of an interdepartmental group visited a number of villages in Leilek district of Batken region, affected by the conflict in April 2021. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office Zhenishbek Asankulov, members of the state commission for restoration and development of border villages in Batken region, deputies of the Parliament and representatives of international organizations have left for the region. They visited International, Maksat and Borborduk villages.

The members of the working group also met with local residents, listened to their problems regarding the restoration of private houses and commercial facilities destroyed during the Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict, land transformation, lack of clean drinking water, road construction, and provision of soft loans. The members of the delegation also got acquainted with the construction of the main water distribution fence of Kulundu canal in Leilek district.

It was decided to hold a number of offsite meetings to prepare high-quality proposals for development of Batken region.

«In order to cover all the villages in Batken region, the members of the interdepartmental group were divided into four working groups. Meetings are currently held with the population of the villages in Batken region and all proposals voiced by local residents are summarized. This is very important, since these are the locals who are best of all aware of the problems of the region. Every opinion of a resident of Batken region will be taken into account,» Zhenishbek Asankulov said.

In accordance with the presidential decree, a draft law on granting a special status to Batken region has been developed, a state commission has been created for restoration and development of border villages in the region.