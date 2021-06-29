15:18
USD 84.65
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.17
English

Veterans-peacekeepers provide residents of border district in Batken with water

Veterans-peacekeepers provided one of the border districts in Batken region with drinking water. Babai Asanbekov, Chairman of the Batken Regional Council of the Union of Veterans-Peacekeepers of the Tajik-Afghan Border 92-99, told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

«The situation with water supply at the border is very difficult. We decided to make our contribution to stabilization. We restored an old water well and built a new one near Orto-Sai village to provide people with water,» he said.

In January 1993, a separate mountain rifle battalion of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan took over the protection of a 100-kilometer section of the Tajik-Afghan border.

The soldiers had served as border guards in difficult climatic conditions for five years. In February 1999, the military contingent left the territory of neighboring Tajikistan without losses. According to various estimates, from 4,500 to 6,000 Kyrgyzstanis have served in the battalion over the years.
link: https://24.kg/english/199268/
views: 138
Print
Related
Russia ready to help Kyrgyzstan restore social facilities in Batken region
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with residents of Ak-Sai
Special status of Batken: Cabinet tells about preferences for region
Sadyr Japarov in Batken region: New school, outposts, meetings with people
Batken residents ask Sadyr Japarov to control aid to victims of border conflict
Draft law on status of Batken region to be finalized
Batken region of Kyrgyzstan gets special status
Doctors of mobile clinic to examine residents of border villages in Batken
Sadyr Japarov promises to direct all efforts to support Batken region
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district
Popular
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan halves price of PCR test COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan halves price of PCR test
Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife
29 June, Tuesday
14:50
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April...
14:34
Zulushev: Accused of corruption do not compensate for damage, but help the state
14:24
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 14,000 doses of Sputnik V available in Bishkek
14:13
Veterans-peacekeepers provide residents of border district in Batken with water
13:59
Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan recovers from COVID-19 for 4 days