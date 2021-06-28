14:52
Resident of Sokuluk district detained after attempt to rape 10-year-old girl

A 50-year-old local resident was detained in Sokuluk district on suspicion of attempt to rape a 10-year-old girl. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The mother of the child turned the police with a statement. She demanded to take action against a neighbor who lured her 10-year-old daughter away and tried to rape,» the police said.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of violent acts of sexual nature. Expertise was scheduled. The suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Weapons — two hunting rifles were found at his home.
link: https://24.kg/english/199119/
views: 94
