Aliyarbek Abzhaliev transfers 20 million soms to SCNS account

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aliyarbek Abzhaliev transferred 20 million soms to the account of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The deputy transferred part of the money to pay off the damage.

«The total amount of damage in this case is about 50 million soms. Other 30 million soms should be transferred in the near future. It is known that Aliyarbek Abzhaliev was not wanted, so he was not detained,» the sources said.

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed facts of illegal enrichment by the deputy of the Parliament Aliyarbek Abzhaliev. According to the investigation, while working in the civil service, he acquired assets incomparable with his official income, in particular, more than 20 upscale apartments, residential buildings in VIP towns of Bishkek, a resort in Issyk-Kul region, land plots on the territory of Issyk-Kul and Chui regions, as well as real estate in Turkey and the UAE.

In January, Aliyarbek Abzhaliev left Bishkek for Istanbul.

Aliyarbek Abzhaliev is a co-father-in-law of the ex-head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. His son is married to the daughter of the former president.