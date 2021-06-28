Illegal enrichment: Aliyarbek Abzhaliev returns to Kyrgyzstan

Deputy of Parliament Aliyarbek Abzhaliev returned to Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The deputy crossed the border of Kazakhstan with Kyrgyzstan through Ak-Zhol checkpoint yesterday evening. It is not yet known whether he was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security.

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed facts of illegal enrichment by the deputy of the Parliament Aliyarbek Abzhaliev. According to the investigation, while working in the civil service, he acquired assets incomparable with his official income, in particular, more than 20 upscale apartments, residential buildings in VIP towns of Bishkek, a resort in Issyk-Kul region, land plots on the territory of Issyk-Kul and Chui regions, as well as real estate in Turkey and the UAE.

In January, Aliyarbek Abzhaliev left Bishkek for Istanbul.

Aliyarbek Abzhaliev is a co-father-in-law of the ex-head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. His son is married to the daughter of the former president.