Sadyr Japarov: Civil service is not a place for personal enrichment

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov warned the heads of state and municipal anti-corruption bodies during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

The head of state commented on the detention of several heads of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.

«The head of the General Staff, several employees created a corruption scheme and took money from people crossing the border. The second example — the executive secretary in charge of the pardon was detained while taking a bribe. This is an example of the fight against corruption, regardless of who is doing it. If anyone believes that the state and municipal service is for material wealth, then they have no place among us,» he said.
