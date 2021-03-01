Parliamentary deputy Aliyarbek Abzhaliev suspected of illegal enrichment

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed facts of illegal enrichment by the deputy of the Parliament Aliyarbek Abzhaliev. Press center of the state committee reported.

«Abzhaliev, being a deputy, as well as using his kinship with the ex-president, actively intervened in the work of state bodies, while lobbying for the interests of private structures to the detriment of state interests. It was also found out that, while working in government positions, he acquired property assets incomparable with his official income, in particular, more than 20 elite apartments, residential buildings in VIP towns of Bishkek, a resort in Issyk-Kul region, land plots in the territory of Issyk- Kul and Chui regions, as well as real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates,» the statement says.

Aliyarbek Abzhaliev also invested in one of the construction companies for construction of apartment buildings in Bishkek, as well as in Kaindy cable plant, coal and gold deposits.

The State Committee for National Security is working to detect all property and financial assets of Abzhaliev for giving subsequent appropriate legal assessment.

Aliyarbek Abzhaliev is the co-father-in-law of the ex-head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. His son is married to Jeenbekov’s daughter.