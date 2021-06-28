Sadyr Japarov visits mausoleum of first President of Turkmenistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov began his official visit to Turkmenistan with a visit to the mausoleum of the country’s first president, Saparmurat Niyazov, and the Turkmenbashynin Ruhy Metjidi (Turkmenbashi Spirit Mosque) mosque. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov arrived in Ashgabat city on June 27. The Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Charymurad Purchekov met him at the airport.

The head of Kyrgyzstan began his official visit with a visit to the mausoleum of the first president of the country and a mosque, which are located not far from Ashgabat in Kipchak village.

«In the mausoleum, the President Sadyr Japarov, with participation of a company of the guard of honor, laid a wreath at the monument erected in memory of the mother and two brothers of Saparmurat Niyazov, who died during the Ashgabat earthquake in 1948. Saparmurat Niyazov himself was buried there. Mufti of Turkmenistan Yalkap Khojagulyev read a memorial prayer,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov also got acquainted with the country’s largest mosque, Turkmenbashynin Ruhy Metjidi, which can simultaneously accommodate about 10,000 people.

Further, President Sadyr Japarov, accompanied by a company of the guard of honor, laid a wreath at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan and planted a tree on the Alley of Honorary Guests, which symbolizes the policy of peace, friendship and good neighborliness pursued by Turkmenistan.