Sadyr Japarov pays two-day official visit to Turkmenistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov pays a two-day official visit to Turkmenistan. Presidential press service reported.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It is planned to discuss priority areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of regional and international organizations.

The head of state will also take part in the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Economic Forum, inspect the exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov will visit the mausoleum of the first president Saparmurat Niyazov and the Turkmenbashynin Ruhy Metjidi mosque, lay a wreath at the monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.

The official delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes:

  • Foreign Affairs Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev;
  • Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov;
  • Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev;
  • Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan Talant Sultanov;
  • Minister of Transport and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva;
  • Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev;
  • Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev;
  • Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry Taalaibek Ibraev.
