Sadyr Japarov pays two-day official visit to Turkmenistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov pays a two-day official visit to Turkmenistan. Presidential press service reported.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It is planned to discuss priority areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of regional and international organizations.

The head of state will also take part in the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Economic Forum, inspect the exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov will visit the mausoleum of the first president Saparmurat Niyazov and the Turkmenbashynin Ruhy Metjidi mosque, lay a wreath at the monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.

The official delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes: