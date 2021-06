Cost of laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19 by PCR method has been reduced in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation of the republic reported.

The PCR testing for COVID-19 now costs 788 soms instead of 1,574 soms.

The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev reported yesterday that cases of re-infection with COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.