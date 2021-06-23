17:15
Health Minister: Cases of re-infection with COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan

There are re-infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the ministry does not collect statistics on these cases.

«There were about 10 facts three months ago, then the number of cases began to increase, and we stopped collecting the data,» the official said.

He noted that re-infection is due to disappearance of antibodies in people and mutations of the virus. «There are facts when a person suffered from community-acquired pneumonia, and now he or she has a positive PCR test for COVID-19,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added.

According to him, in case of re-infection, people suffer less.

«There have been no deaths among those who got infected for the second time,» the minister told.
