Driver of Hyundai Porter cabover truck lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a river in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

There were five people in the truck. Before arrival of rescuers, local residents managed to rescue a 40-year-old man and a 13-year-old teenager.

«Three people: a four-year-old child and two men, 36 and 28, are missing. Search for them continues,» the Emergencies Ministry said.