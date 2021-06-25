Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19

The head of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, his result of the PCR test turned out to be positive. «I drink aconite for the third day, I am feeling better now. I can already talk today. I work remotely,» the official said.

The work of the Ministry of Health on providing the population with vaccines against coronavirus infection was recognized as unsatisfactory yesterday at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and his deputy Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev were admonished.

The President Sadyr Japarov offered to treat COVID-19 with homemade medicines. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that the patients had already been treated with the Issyk-Kul root (aconite) during the second wave of COVID-19, but they did not tell about it. The minister recently announced completion of clinical trials on 400 patients. The Ministry of Health is awaiting external feedback.