Prices for fruits and vegetables grow by 16.4 percent in June

Prices for fruits and vegetables increased by 16.4 percent in June, compared to May. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At the same time, prices of vegetables grew by 19.5 percent, fruits - by 6.4 percent.

The highest rise in price was registered for carrots - 1.6 times, potatoes - 36.3 percent, apricots - 2.2 times and apples - 15.4 percent.

Retail prices for potatoes in Bishkek exceeded the national average (58.44 soms). The highest rise in price for carrots was registered in Batken (77.4 soms), Naryn (75.46 soms) regions and Bishkek (75.09 soms).