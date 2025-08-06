10:29
Kyrgyzstan to introduce unified pricing policy for essential goods

A meeting on stabilizing prices for essential goods chaired by the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev took place at the Presidential Administration. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The meeting addressed issues related to enhancing price fluctuation analysis and monitoring for food products classified as socially significant, as well as matters concerning imports, exports, inflation rates, and mechanisms for introduction of state price regulation.

Relevant agencies were given several directives, including immediate and short-term measures. The Antimonopoly Regulation Service and the National Statistical Committee were tasked with conducting daily price monitoring of key goods such as meat, vegetable oil, flour, potatoes, sugar, carrots, and onions in Bishkek and Osh, with data to be submitted to the Presidential Administration.

The State Tax Service was instructed to explore the possibility of reducing VAT on imported food products, while the National Bank was directed to consider options for providing preferential loans to individuals engaged in farming and livestock breeding.

The Bishkek City Hall, in cooperation with Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC, was tasked with organizing municipal pavilions for selling essential goods. A similar approach is to be implemented across the country’s seven regions.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that 88 percent of arable land is used by the population, and 65 percent of citizens rely on agriculture and animal husbandry for income. He emphasized that the government is consistently working to establish and maintain a unified pricing policy.

The list of essential goods currently includes 50 items and is compiled with the aim of enabling potential state regulation.
