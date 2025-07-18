Prices for basic food products increase in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic monitored prices for basic food products — bakery products, potatoes, vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, sugar, eggs, vegetable oil and others on July 16, 2025.

In the Kyrgyz Republic, price increases were registered for:

Eggs — by 0.6 percent (0.5 soms),

Mutton — by 0.6 percent (3.75 soms),

Beef — by 0.5 percent (3.13 soms),

Sugar — by 0.5 percent (0.38 soms),

Carrots — by 0.4 percent (0.25 soms),

Vegetable oil — by 0.3 percent (0.5 soms),

Pasta — by 0.1 percent (0.7 soms).

A decrease in prices was registered for: