Food prices: What goes up in Kyrgyzstan and EAEU countries since early June

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan conducted a price monitoring for key food products in the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Kazakhstan during the first 10 days of June. The ministry’s press service reported.

Kyrgyzstan

Prices increased for:

  • Eggs — by 1.5 percent
  • Carrots — by 1.3 percent
  • Sunflower oil — by 0.9 percent

At the same time, prices for onions decreased by 2.8 percent.

Kazakhstan

Prices increased for:

  • Onions — by 7 percent
  • Potatoes — by 3 percent
  • Vegetable oil — by 1.3 percent
  • Lamb — by 1.3 percent
  • Sugar — by 0.9 percent.

Russia

Prices increased for:

  • Pasteurized milk and butter — by 2.8 percent
  • Lamb — by 1.5 percent

Prices decreased for:

  • Potatoes — by 9.2 percent
  • Onions — by 5.6 percent
  • Eggs — by 0.9 percent.
