Food prices: What goes up in Kyrgyzstan and EAEU countries since early June

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan conducted a price monitoring for key food products in the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Kazakhstan during the first 10 days of June. The ministry’s press service reported.

Kyrgyzstan

Prices increased for:

Eggs — by 1.5 percent

Carrots — by 1.3 percent

Sunflower oil — by 0.9 percent

At the same time, prices for onions decreased by 2.8 percent.

Kazakhstan

Prices increased for:

Onions — by 7 percent

Potatoes — by 3 percent

Vegetable oil — by 1.3 percent

Lamb — by 1.3 percent

Sugar — by 0.9 percent.

Russia

Prices increased for:

Pasteurized milk and butter — by 2.8 percent

Lamb — by 1.5 percent

Prices decreased for: