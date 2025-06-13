Food prices: What goes up in Kyrgyzstan and EAEU countries since early June

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan conducted a price monitoring for key food products in the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Kazakhstan during the first 10 days of June. The ministry’s press service reported.
Kyrgyzstan
Prices increased for:
- Eggs — by 1.5 percent
- Carrots — by 1.3 percent
- Sunflower oil — by 0.9 percent
At the same time, prices for onions decreased by 2.8 percent.
Kazakhstan
Prices increased for:
- Onions — by 7 percent
- Potatoes — by 3 percent
- Vegetable oil — by 1.3 percent
- Lamb — by 1.3 percent
- Sugar — by 0.9 percent.
Russia
Prices increased for:
- Pasteurized milk and butter — by 2.8 percent
- Lamb — by 1.5 percent
Prices decreased for:
- Potatoes — by 9.2 percent
- Onions — by 5.6 percent
- Eggs — by 0.9 percent.