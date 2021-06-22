Illegal mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district

An illegal mining farm was found in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Severelectro JSC reported.

During the raid, employees of Kant distribution zone revealed illegal operation of the mining farm on the territory of a stone crushing plant of the industrial consumer Ibraimova AM in Dzher-Kazar village.

It illegally consumed electricity, bypassing metering devices from a transformer substation with a capacity of 1,000 kilovolt-amperes.

The facility was disconnected from the power supply; the consumer will be issued an invoice for the revealed violation of the rules for the use of electricity. The materials were sent to law enforcement agencies for taking appropriate measures.