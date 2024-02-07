Budget receives 93.7 million soms in taxes from cryptocurrency mining in 2023

In total, the treasury of Kyrgyzstan was replenished by a cryptocurrency mining tax of 93,730.8 million soms last year. The report of the Ministry of Finance on budget execution says.

In December, budget revenue from the cryptocurrency mining amounted to 15,091.5 million soms. This is the highest figure for the entire 2023.

Over the month, the volume of payments almost doubled — by 7,450.9 billion soms. Previously, high levels of cryptocurrency mining tax transfers were registered in August (11.6 million), June (10,544.3 million) and July (10,414.8 million).

Payments began to grow rapidly in the second quarter of last year. The budget received 49,180.7 million soms, or 88 percent of all payments in April — August.

The lowest amount of the tax was paid in February 2023 — 738,000 soms.