Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan

About 30 cryptocurrency mining farms are registered in Kyrgyzstan. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev announced at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, only eight of them operate and receive energy from private mini hydroelectric power plants. This is 25,100 million kilowatt hours.

«SolarCoin mining company used 199 million kilowatts of electricity in 2023, and for three months of 2024 — 39,200 million kilowatt hours. This company has an agreement with Russia,» the Minister of Energy said.

The rest of the companies, as Taalaibek Ibraev added, were registered in apartments. They do not consume electricity.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Energy Atabek Abylgaziev reported that about 25 mining companies are registered in Kyrgyzstan.