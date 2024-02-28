Another cryptocurrency mining farm detected in Karakol

Fact of illegal connection of a cryptocurrency mining farm to electrical networks was revealed in Issyk-Kul region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the fact was discovered after a joint inspection with employees of the Karakol power distribution zone.

«Illegal activities for cryptocurrency mining were organized in one of the houses in Karakol by creating a mining farm with illegal connection to electrical networks and theft of electricity. At least 12 pieces of equipment for cryptocurrency mining were found,» the statement says.

The damage caused is being assessed.