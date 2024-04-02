15:05
Deputy Energy Minister: About 25 crypto mining farms registered in Kyrgyzstan

About 25 cryptocurrency mining companies are registered in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Energy Atabek Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

According to him, eight of them receive energy from small hydroelectric power plants in accordance with the agreement.

«The ministry does not have a single agreement with them. SolarCoin cryptocurrency mining farm in Kemin receives energy directly from Russia in transit through Kazakhstan,» the official added.

Deputy Tazabek Ikramov believes that all electricity is given to mining companies, that is why restrictions are being introduced, and asked about cryptocurrency mining at Kambar-Ata.

«There is no mining farm there, as far as I know,» Atabek Abylgaziev answered.

The deputy noted that there is a cryptocurrency mining farm at Kambar-Ata hydroelectric power station and everyone knows about it. «If you say that there is not any, you’re either lying during Orozo or you really don’t know,» he said.

Deputy Iskhak Masaliev recalled that the president himself told about mining farm at Kambar-Ata.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, reported that only one mining farm operates in Kyrgyzstan and receives energy from Kazakhstan. However, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan later denied this information.
